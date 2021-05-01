Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Update

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,200 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the March 31st total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 393.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $605.61 million, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

