PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. PerkinElmer posted sales of $652.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKI opened at $129.63 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $85.71 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

