Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $157.90

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €157.90 ($185.76) and traded as high as €173.85 ($204.53). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €173.85 ($204.53), with a volume of 350,777 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RI. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €180.25 ($212.06).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €165.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €157.90.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

