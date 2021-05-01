Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

PRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

PRSP opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. Research analysts forecast that Perspecta will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is 13.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perspecta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,674,000 after acquiring an additional 360,839 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perspecta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,222,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perspecta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,195,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perspecta by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,932,000 after acquiring an additional 725,566 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

