Pesetacoin Price Tops $0.0066 (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pesetacoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pesetacoin has a total market cap of $942,396.18 and approximately $25.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.16 or 0.00469095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

About Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin (CRYPTO:PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,506,939 coins. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

