Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Down 50.8% in April

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRTDF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Petro Matad has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.