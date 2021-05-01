Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Down 50.8% in April

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRTDF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Petro Matad has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.
Petro Matad Company Profile
