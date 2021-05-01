PFG Advisors Acquires 1,187 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

PFG Advisors raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,628 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP stock opened at $446.44 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $333.22 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $413.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

