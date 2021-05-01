PFG Advisors Acquires 25,555 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $55.51.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.