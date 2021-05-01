PFG Advisors Acquires 35,750 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 987.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $69.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

