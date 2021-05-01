PFG Advisors Acquires 3,757 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

NYSE:HON opened at $223.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

