PFG Advisors Acquires 7,640 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after purchasing an additional 139,629 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $372.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

