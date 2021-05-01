PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after buying an additional 291,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,206.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after buying an additional 251,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $85.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.92. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

