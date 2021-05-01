PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PFG Advisors raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1,211.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $236.08 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $236.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.27 and its 200 day moving average is $217.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

