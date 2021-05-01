PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 34,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.