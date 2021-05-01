PFG Advisors Buys 15,231 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1,211.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

MCD stock opened at $236.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.27 and its 200-day moving average is $217.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $236.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

