PFG Advisors Buys 3,965 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $383.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

