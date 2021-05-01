PFG Advisors Buys 689 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $289.97 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $293.28. The company has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.