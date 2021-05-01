PFG Advisors Buys 7,640 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

Shares of COST stock opened at $372.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

