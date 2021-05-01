PFG Advisors Buys 767 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF accounts for about 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. PFG Advisors owned 0.62% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,853,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,843,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PNQI opened at $244.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.80. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $264.71.

