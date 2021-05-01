PFG Advisors Buys 9,725 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,827,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after purchasing an additional 74,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $204,485,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.85 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.