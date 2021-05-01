PFG Advisors Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,981 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. PFG Advisors owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $60.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.