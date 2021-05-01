PFG Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,496,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

