PFG Advisors Grows Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN opened at $119.11 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 152.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.