PFG Advisors Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,078.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day moving average of $188.83. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.