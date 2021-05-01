PFG Advisors Has $4.14 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after buying an additional 155,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after buying an additional 154,591 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after acquiring an additional 148,257 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $548.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $508.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.00 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.64, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

