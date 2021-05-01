PFG Advisors Has $4.36 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

NYSE:ROP opened at $446.44 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.22 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

