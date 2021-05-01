PFG Advisors Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

PFG Advisors raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $223.04 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.42.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

