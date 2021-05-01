PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,614.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $314.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.95. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $166.34 and a 12 month high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

