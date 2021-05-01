PFG Advisors Invests $2.50 Million in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.