PFG Advisors Purchases 1,375 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $227.82.

