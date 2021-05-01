PFG Advisors Purchases 2,227 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $134,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP stock opened at $222.09 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $228.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

