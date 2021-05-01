PFG Advisors Purchases 689 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

NYSE ACN opened at $289.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.81. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $174.94 and a 12-month high of $293.28. The firm has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

