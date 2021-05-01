PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

