PFG Advisors Sells 12,097 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,097 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.