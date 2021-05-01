PFG Advisors Sells 1,302 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

