PFG Advisors Takes $2.89 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 24,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.90. The company has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

