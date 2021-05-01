PFG Advisors Takes $3.60 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $504,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.88 and a 200-day moving average of $119.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.