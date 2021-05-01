PFG Advisors Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 70.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 25.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.88 and a 200 day moving average of $119.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

