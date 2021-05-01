PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.15. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of PGTI stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 319,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

