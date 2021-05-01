Phala Network (PHA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.03 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $156.56 million and approximately $25.03 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phala Network has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.00855559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00065155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00095969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

