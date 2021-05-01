Phantasma Energy Price Reaches $0.0520 on Major Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $125,534.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00064145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00286238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $655.05 or 0.01136893 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.58 or 0.00721271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,665.04 or 1.00083108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.