Phantomx (PNX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Phantomx has a total market cap of $79,196.58 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.94 or 0.00552557 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006158 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021020 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,688.85 or 0.02925944 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

