PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the March 31st total of 584,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

PCLOF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 191,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,873. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. PharmaCielo has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.33.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves in Canada, Colombia, Italy, and Mexico.

