Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($1.07). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

