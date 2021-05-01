Phoenixcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $194.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $194.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,890.67 or 1.00097250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00041478 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $813.00 or 0.01405739 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.62 or 0.00550910 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.39 or 0.00360322 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.61 or 0.00184335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003965 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,638,862 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.