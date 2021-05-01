PieDAO DEFI++ Hits Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be purchased for $6.55 or 0.00011543 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $2.19 million and $22,595.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.47 or 0.00281140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.32 or 0.01132348 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.66 or 0.00711617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,832.47 or 1.00190807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

