Pillar (PLR) 1-Day Volume Hits $9,391.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $15.85 million and approximately $9,391.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00071435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.17 or 0.00867271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00065689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00095998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

