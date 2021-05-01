Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $923.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $17.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $32.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after buying an additional 48,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,106,000 after purchasing an additional 164,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $133.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.85. The stock has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.17 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

