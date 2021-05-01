Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0172

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $7.36 million and $46,816.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.44 or 0.00543642 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006100 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022456 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.36 or 0.02923843 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000570 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000762 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,372,133 coins and its circulating supply is 427,111,697 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

