Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $60.07 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,342 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $263.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

